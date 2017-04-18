'Goodbye Christopher Robin' Release Date News: Fall Premiere Revealed

Fox Searchlight has set an awards-season release date for the A.A. Milne biopic "Goodbye Christopher Robin."

Youtube/Walt Disney Animation Studios A screenshot from the official trailer of the animated movie "Winnie the Pooh."

According to Variety, the family drama starring Domhnall Gleeson as Milne and Margot Robbie as the author's wife, Daphne, is scheduled for a November release.

Directed by Simon Curtis of "Woman in Gold" and "My Week with Marilyn," "Goodbye Christopher Robin" provides a rare glimpse into the relationship between the beloved author of children's books and his son, Christopher Robin, whose toys served as an inspiration to the magical world of the iconic "Winnie the Pooh."

Along with his mother and his nanny Olive (Kelly Macdonald), Christopher Robin and his entire family gets swept up in the global success of his father's enchanting tales, which brought hope as well as comfort to England for a time after the devastation of World War I. But with everyone's eyes on Christopher Robin, all the fame and fortune may just take a toll on their entire family.

"Goodbye Christopher Robin" was written by Frank Cottrell Boyce of "Millions" and Simon Vaughan of "War and Peace." The upcoming biopic movie is being produced by Damian Jones of "The Lady in the Van," and Steve Christian of "Belle."

The forthcoming family drama will be debuting against three other films: 20th Century Fox's spy thriller "Red Sparrow" starring Jennifer Lawrence as a Russian spy; Paramount Pictures' comedy film "Daddy's Home 2" which stars Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg; and Sony's Nativity-themed animated movie "The Star."

According to Screen Rant, while it is still too early to determine how well "Goodbye Christopher Robin" will perform at the box office, its star power promises to be a huge draw. Gleeson and Robbie are among some of the most recognizable stars working in recent years, and that alone could bring people to the theaters.

Add this to the popularity of "Winnie the Pooh," the chances for box office success and possibly even awards success are quite high for the movie.

"Goodbye Christopher Robin" is scheduled to hit theaters on Nov. 10.