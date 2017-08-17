Google Allo News: Now Available on Chrome But Still Lacks a Few Things

Google Allo official website Google Allo relaunches.

The prime benefit of technology today is the fact that anyone can reach their friends and family members across great distances. It comes in the form of messaging apps like Facebook's Messenger or Skype. Recently, reports indicate that Google is having a second attempt at entering the instant messaging world by relaunching the Google Allo. Although some fans were thrilled, there were some who continued to hold reservations even when faced with the improvements from the first time it was unveiled to the public.

According to reports, the Google Allo is now available only on the Google Chrome browser. It comes as an extension or add-in, but ultimately, it is a big step from the fact that the search giant initially released it only for smartphones. Given the limitations of the first release, there are some definite improvements in the instant messaging app. For one, it now supports the Google Assistant and it features an incognito mode, which helps in accessibility and privacy, respectively.

On the other hand, Ars Technica reports a few of what the Google Allo lacks in comparison to other instant messaging apps. For one, it is still limited to only one device, which makes it harder to use and makes it seem like the clone of WhatsApp. It is also still missing SMS integration and a real desktop app, like the one Skype has. Furthermore, considering the search giant took a year to address all the complaints that were issued since its September 2016 release, Google Allo looks to be an app that came too little and too late.

All in all, the Google Allo is worth the look, but may not be for overall accessbility. Regardless, it is a nice attempt from the search giant, and fans are hoping that they will roll out more improvements in the next few months.