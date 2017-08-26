Google App 7.10 Codes Suggest There's a Google Assistant-Supported Headphone Underway

Reuters/Brian Snyder The sign marking the Google offices is lit up in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., June 27, 2017.

Several codes tucked inside the Google App 7.10 update suggest that the company is planning to release new headphones with native support for the artificial intelligence program Google Assistant.

The people at 9To5Google performed a process they referred to as an "APK teardown" and have listed several codes proving that an unannounced headphone product is somewhere in Google's pipeline.

It is also important to note that this was not the first time the publication found traces of an upcoming product through the codes contained in Google App updates. Back in April, 9To5Google also spotted several pieces of code that referred to a project and device type dubbed as "Bisto."

The code in Google App 7.10, according to the recent report, provides more details about Bisto.

In one of the code strings uncovered, there are more reasons to assume that Bisto is indeed a headphone supported by Google's own AI assistant. One code string reads: "Your headphones have the Google Assistant. Ask it questions. Tell it to do things. It's your own personal Google, always ready to help."

On the other hand, other codes in the Google App also suggest that the product type will not be restricted to Google. Other original equipment manufacturers can mass produce the said headphone class product.

In this regard, Google might be approaching the Bisto project like they did Android Wear where Google owned most of the software aspect while OEMs were given rights to use them for their own device products.

Apart from having the Google Assistant search the web and read search results, the codes found on Google App suggest that the Bisto headphone can also dictate notifications. Added to that, users will also be able to relay commands to the AI assistant on what actions to take for the notifications.

Fortunately, Google plans to make this notification-reading feature less intrusive when the headphone is functioning as a music-listening device. According to the strings of code, there will be some sort of a "notification chime" and if the user wants the Assistant to read them, the headphone will have a dedicated button for that.

So far, Google has been mum about the Bisto. However, if the device is in any way under development, the company is more likely to present it alongside the unveiling of new Pixel smartphones later this year.