Google Camera App News, Features: Double-Tap Zoom, Photo-To-Video Switch Added to Version 4.4

A new version of the Google Camera app was recently launched and it includes new features that make it easier to use.

Google updated their Camera app to version 4.4, WCCFTECH confirmed. One of the enhancements made on the app is the addition of a video-recording button beside the shutter button. Having the video-recording button out on the screen allows the users to start recording videos with just one tap, compared to the old way of swiping up or down.

Another neat feature added to the Google Camera app version 4.4 is the double-tap to zoom. According to Android Authority, a double tap on the updated Google Camera app will zoom in by 50 percent. Once zoomed in, the user can also double-tap to zoom back out to the normal field view. The double-tap function works on both photo captures and video recording.

There are speculations that Google added the double-tap feature in preparation for devices that already have dual-camera lenses.

Another feature that has created buzz is the Google Camera app's Selfie Flash. However, this feature was already included in the app's 4.3 version update, only it didn't get much attention when it was released.

Although the enhancements for the Google Camera app update are simple, they improve the user experience by making the mobile app easier to operate compared to its previous versions.

Aside from the newly added features, the update has also been made available to Google Pixel, Nexus and Android One devices. Meanwhile, since the update was only launched recently, version 4.4 might not be available in some regions yet.

It is also important to note that the Google Camera app is only compatible the Android 7.1 Nougat operating system or higher.

Version 4.4 of the Google Camera app can be downloaded from the Play Store.