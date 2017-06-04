Google Chrome Ad Blocker Release Date, Latest News: Google Promises 'Better Web' Based on 'Better Ads Standards'

Recently, Google promised to provide a "better web" for content creators and users primarily based on the guidelines they call the Better Ads Standards.

According to a release from Google's Senior Vice President for Ads & Commerce, Sridhar Ramaswamy, the company stands by the principle that online ads are vital for most content creators to continue their work. However, he added, "Online ads should be better."

Meanwhile, in a way, Chrome will be putting up their own version of an ad blocker by 2018.

In the same release, Ramaswamy explained: "In dialogue with the Coalition and other industry groups, we plan to have Chrome stop showing ads (including those owned or served by Google) on websites that are not compliant with the Better Ads Standards starting in early 2018."

The Google official recognized that several practices by advertisers and content creators result to "frustrating experiences" and referred to some as "annoying, intrusive ads" which prompt many viewers to use ad blockers. However, these could be a pain for many online publishers as well.

With that, Ramaswamy announced that Google had joined the Coalition for Better Ads, which started research that resulted to the Better Ads Standards.

The initial results of the coalition's research showed that some of the "least preferred" forms of ads include the pop-ups, audio and video that automatically plays, scroll over ads that take up the entire screen, and more.

Google said they aimed to help both the content creators and users as far as dealing with ads are concerned. To help online publishers understand the Better Ads Standards, Google has put up the Ad Experience Report where they provided "screenshots and videos of annoying ad experiences we've identified to make it easy to find and fix the issues."

Added to that, Google is also continuing to develop the Funding Choices where content creators are given the ability to let their viewers choose whether they want to keep the ads on — that comply to the said guidelines — or fully block ads and make a monetary contribution instead.

Currently, publishers based in North America, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, and New Zealand are already using Funding Choices, while more countries are expected to get it before 2017 ends.