Google Could be Slammed With Bigger Second Fine From EU Due to Android-Related Violations

There is a possibility that Google will soon face another sanction imposed by the European Union, and this time around, the cost is expected to be much bigger than the first fine that amounted to around $2.76 billion.

Reuters talked to "two people familiar with the matter" who reportedly said that the European Commission was in the middle of a deliberation on the matter of Google's second fine — a case that was mainly about the multinational company's mobile operating system Android.

The unidentified sources also said the antitrust regulators have enlisted a group of experts that they will consult for a second opinion on Google's case. Their recommendation seemed crucial and may result in another punishment against the company. The decision is expected to be announced later this year.

The issue with Android appears similar to Google's previous sanction that involved their online Google Shopping services.

According to Reuters, the Commission did not favor Google's purported practice of requiring smartphone manufacturers to pre-install Google-labeled apps such as Google Search and Google Chrome. If the mobile device makers declined, they could be restricted from accessing other Google apps that were naturally vital to wholly experience the Android OS.

Just a few weeks ago, the European Commission declared that Google had breached the region's policies in fair competition in online shopping services.

The European Commission explained: "Google has abused its market dominance as a search engine by giving an illegal advantage to another Google product, its comparison shopping service."

The EU commission further argued: "Google has systematically given prominent placement to its own comparison shopping service" by placing Google Shopping results "at or near the top of the search results."

Google was then ordered to adhere to the EU's policies within 90 days from the time the sanction was implemented. The first fine was considered a record-breaking one. However, the rumored second wave of sanctions may reportedly beat that amount if it pushes through.

Reuters added that neither Google nor an EU representative provided a comment on the report.