Google Daydream VR Headset Release Date, Specs News: HTC Vive, Lenovo Standalone VR Headsets Arriving This Year

At Google I/O 2017, the tech giant announced plans to expand its Daydream virtual reality (VR) platform by developing standalone VR headsets.

Standalone VR headsets with Google Daydream won't have to be tethered to smartphones or PCs. Google worked with Qualcomm to develop a Snapdragon 835 VR platform that has all the necessary hardware to run rich and immersive VR experiences — without having to be restricted by cables or use tracking that is limited to predefined rooms.

"The Daydream standalone headset reference design created in close partnership with Qualcomm will enable manufacturers to build a whole new category of VR devices. These headsets have everything needed for VR, built right into the headset itself and are as easy to use as picking them up," said Clay Bavor, vice president for virtual reality, Google.

This particular platform from Google isn't expected to become available for mass consumption. Rather, it will serve as a blueprint for other manufacturers as they build their own standalone VR headsets. The reference design will include specifications for tracking cameras and sensors including WorldSense, Google's Tango-based positional tracking technology that eliminates the need for external sensors.

At the annual developer conference, Google announced that HTC Vive and Lenovo are already working on their respective Daydream-powered standalone VR headsets.

The tech giant released sketches, which preview the design of these devices. HTC Vive's version, which utilizes an overhead strap, looks very similar to the company's original VR headset, albeit with a more streamlined appearance. As for Lenovo's standalone VR headset, it has a strap that rests on the user's forehead, which is similar to the Sony PlayStation VR headset.

Based on the sketches, both HTC Vive and Lenovo's standalone VR headsets will also come with a Daydream controller. No other details were revealed, but the standalone VR headsets with Google Daydream are expected to arrive later this year.