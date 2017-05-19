Google Daydream VR Headsets Specs, News: Standalone VR Headset Announced

During their annual developer conference, Google announced the release of a new generation of their Daydream virtual reality (VR) headset. Google's current VR headset needs a smartphone to be attached in order for it to function, while the new one does not need any device to be attached for it to be fully functional, which means it will be completely standalone.

REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon A woman walks past a logo of Google.

Google wanted to exceed consumer expectations with their new-gen headset by creating something that would provide users with a superior experience. In order to do this, the standalone Daydream VR headset will have everything that a user would need built into it.

The standalone Daydream VR headset will come with a new technology called WorldSense. The technology uses several sensors included in the device to make the virtual experience match the real world, as much as it can. This is a big upgrade from the current Daydream VR headset, which can only detect head movements of the user.

Google released a trailer to see the WorldSense technology in action. The trailer puts the viewer in the position of a VR headset user and shows how easily it can be used.

For a higher performance for the standalone Daydream VR headset, Google will be working with Qualcomm and use the company's Snapdragon 835 processor. It will also be running on Android O. With the device being standalone, Android O will have a built-in VR window manager to make it more compatible with virtual reality.

The standalone Daydream VR headset will also come with a new design. Although the new design was not shown during the event, the prototype for the headset had better weight distribution than the first model, according to The Verge.

Google has not announced a release date for the standalone Daydream VR headset, but versions from Lenovo and HTC will be released by the latter part of this year.