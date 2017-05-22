Google Daydream VR News: Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus to Support Feature This Summer

Samsung is about to give users another reason to pick up the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the S8 Plus with Daydream support coming to the flagships this summer.

(Photo: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji)Samsung Electronics' Galaxy S8 smartphone is displayed during a media event in Seoul, South Korea, April 13, 2017.

This was announced by Google product management director Mike Jazayeri at the recently concluded Google I/O conference in San Francisco, California.

The inclusion of the feature does not come as a surprise since Samsung partnered with Daydream last year. The new feature will definitely add a new layer of usability to the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus.

For those who are wondering what Daydream is, Google says it is new technology that "takes you on incredible adventures in virtual reality. Get ready to immerse yourself in new experiences."

To experience the Daydream VR on the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, users will have to shell out $79 for a Google-developed device called the Daydream View, which will allow them to launch Daydream apps on the smartphones.

Samsung is also offering the Gear VR, which is pricier at $129. This comes with access to Oculus Home, a platform created by the VR company Oculus, which is owned by Facebook.

Some of the available handsets that come with Daydream support are the Google Pixel, Huawei Mate 9 Pro, ZTE Axon 7 and the Motorola Moto Z. An unnamed LG flagship and the Asus Zenfone AR are also lined up to get the feature.

Google also promises to take Daydream to the next level with standalone VR headsets "coming soon." With these, users can "enjoy high quality VR anywhere you want with no cables, phone or PC."

The company is working with HTC VIVE and Lenovo in developing the said VR headset. On paper, it should give users the chance to experience VR on the go and without hassle.

Without having to set up external sensors and cables, this headset will be less bulky and will definitely give users greater freedom in exploring VR, which is the source of complain with regard to VR headsets nowadays.