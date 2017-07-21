Google Glass Enterprise Edition News: Modular Device Now Available

REUTERS/STEPHEN LAM Sergey Brin, CEO and co-founder of Google, wears a Google Glass during a product demonstration during Google I/O 2012.

It has been quite a while since Google abandoned its plans to release Glass in the market as a consumer product. Recently, however, the giant technology company has confirmed that the Google Glass is officially back and has been customized for enterprise applications instead.

Earlier this week, Google announced that the Google Glass Enterprise Edition was finally getting to see the light of day. The wearable head-mounted display used to be an experimental consumer product which the company abandoned and then revised in 2015 to focus on enterprise applications and business.

Back in 2015, Google's plan to reboot Glass was revealed. However, since that year, a number of FCC images and a patent surfaced, along with an eBay listing, but the launch date was still unknown. However, it was only last month when signs of the modified product finally emerged, especially after a revised companion app and firmware update came out.

Now, the Glass Enterprise Edition is officially available for businesses. This new edition boasts of an updated camera module with a resolution of 8 megapixels, a bit higher than the 5-megapixel resolution of the original product. It also comes with a longer battery life and an improved processor. It also sports an indicator for video recording.

With its improved Wi-Fi speed, the product can also better demonstrate its value in the enterprise environment. Aside from that, the device likewise promises to be a huge advantage since it can be easily detached and cheaply set up across a wide array of industries.

If there is one significant change that the revised product had when compared with the original Glass, it is that its module is now completely separate from the assimilated frames. This also means that the modular device can offer outstanding performance regardless of the existing eyewear of the user, which includes safety glasses.