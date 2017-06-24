Google Glass Receives First Update Since 2014

After nearly three years of silence, Google Glass has received an update that was designed to fix bugs and include a new feature.

REUTERS/STEPHEN LAMSergey Brin, CEO and co-founder of Google, wears a Google Glass during a product demonstration during Google I/O 2012.

The release notes were published earlier this week, though they did not really provide a lot of information to go by. According to the notes, Google has added support for Bluetooth input devices to the Google Glass, which makes it compatible with Bluetooth-enabled devices. This also means Google Glass will now work with a Bluetooth keyboard and mouse.

Additionally, Google rolled out "bug fixes and performance improvements," though they failed to itemize or go into further detail. It is unclear what these specifics improvements and fixes are at this point.

Many were surprised with the update, though, since Google has not really said anything when it comes to the Google Glass. The device was released back in 2013 and last received an update in September 2014.

When the Google Glass was released, it was met with a lot of flak. A huge majority of the criticisms involved privacy and safety concerns since the device could capture videos and take photos. Users could even opt to broadcast what they are seeing. Additionally, owners of the Google Glass may also have their personal information compromised since the wearable device does not have any security or authentication system.

The Google Glass was launched with a price tag of $1,500. And while there was considerable hype surrounding Google's eyeglass-like device, it failed to establish itself as a major player in the market.

In 2015, Google stopped production but promised that the Google Glass will return in the future. It remains to be seen how far in the future Google is willing to wait until they jumpstart the program again.

The company, however, assured owners of the Glass that there would be continued support for the device. And it looks like Google made good on its promise.