Google Home Features: Speakers Can Now Be Paired via Bluetooth for Streaming Music

REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach Google Home is displayed during the presentation of new Google hardware in San Francisco, California, U.S. October 4, 2016.

It was recently discovered that Google Home speakers can now stream music by pairing it to another device via Bluetooth.

When Google Home was first released in November 2016, the smart speaker already sported a Bluetooth chip. However, unlike other wireless speakers such as the Amazon Echo, its ability to connect to other devices like smartphones and play music was restricted.

Google Home owners initially had limited options for music-listening activities, and the only way they could play songs was if they had an active account on Play Music, Spotify, and Pandora.

Luckily, those days seem to be over since Android Police recently spotted that Google Home is now allowing its speaker to pair up with a device through a Bluetooth connection.

The same report said several Google Home users have also noticed that the Paired Bluetooth devices function has been activated. In the screenshots shared in the report, it was seen under Google Home's settings that its Pairing Mode can now be enabled. The third photo showed that a Pixel smartphone was successfully connected to a Google Home speaker on Aug. 18.

However, Android Police also gathered reports that the device's Bluetooth pairing function was still far from perfect. Several users claimed they experienced a lag in the audio along with other voice-related issues.

As of now, Google has yet to confirm whether the issues have already been resolved.

Meanwhile, Google Home owners can also recall that Bluetooth pairing mode was accidentally activated in June.

In other related news, the company has recently announced the activation of free phone calls via the smart speaker. Google Home can now call mobile phones and telephone lines in the United States and Canada for free. However, since the Google Home's hands-free calls are done through a Wi-Fi connection, emergency calls to 911 is impossible to perform.

A Google Home speaker costs $129.