Google I/O Biggest News Review: Standalone VR Headset, Improved Google Assistant, Android O and More

As expected, Google packed the Google I/O 2017 event with their biggest announcements, which include the release of a standalone virtual reality headset and an improved Google Assistant, the coolest features in Android O and more.

REUTERS/Stephen LamGoogle CEO Sundar Pichai speaks on stage during the annual Google I/O developers conference in San Jose, California, U.S., May 17, 2017.

Google I/O is an annual developer conference that started in 2008 where Google traditionally announced their up-and-coming projects and advancements for their products in the field of mobile, web-building, apps etc.

This year, the Google I/O commenced on May 17 to 19.

Standalone VR Headset

One of the upcoming products announced at the Google I/O last week was the Standalone Google Daydream platform that will allow manufacturers to develop virtual reality headsets that will not rely on desktop computers or mobile devices to function.

The "standalone" aspect will be made possible by the newly-introduced WorldSense technology that, according to Google, will allow people to "move naturally in VR."

HTC Vive and Lenovo have both been confirmed to be preparing their standalone VR headsets that are set to be unveiled later this year.

Google Assistant

Google just beefed up the features offered by the Google Assistant. It was even launched on the iPhone last week. And unlike Amazon's Alexa, iPhone users can install the Google Assistant as a standalone app.

Google Assistant practically offers all the help that Siri does, such as making calls, sending messages, playing a YouTube video, searching for the nearest establishments, estimating the traffic ahead and more.

Siri gets a slight advantage since it is accessible through the physical Home button. Other than that, the Google Assistant actually poses a good fight versus Apple's own digital assistant.

Android O

Of course, Google cannot afford not to talk about the upcoming Android update currently dubbed as the Android O.

One of the expected upgrades to arrive with the Android O is the enhanced notification center. Developers are working on making this area customizable and more organized after realizing that most smartphone users give importance to it.

The company also announced the launch of Android O's public beta during the Google I/O event.

Free Calls With Google Home

One of the main upgrades announced for Google Home is the ability to make phone calls with the smart home assistant.

Upon update, every Google Home unit will get a private number but also offers the option to link it to any chosen phone number. Note though that the free phone call feature is limited to United States and Canada users for now.

However, to avoid conflicts with owners' privacy, Google opted to only allow outgoing calls through Google Home.