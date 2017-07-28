Google Pixel 2: Leaks Suggest the Smartphone Won't Have an Earphone Jack

Google Google Pixel 2 powered by Snapdragon 836, reports say

Considering the hold of Apple and Samsung in the smartphone market, it is no surprise that many companies are fighting for solid ground by investing in their creativity and ability to keep up with the demands of the consumers. In the recent leaks about the highly anticipated Google Pixel 2, the tech giant seems to be attempting to go against Apple's flagship franchise.

According to reports, the specs of the Google Pixel 2 were portrayed by one of the most popular and accurate leakers, Steve Hemmerstoffer, aka @OneLeaks, who gave the internet a 3D render of the much-anticipated smartphone. There are two bad things to expect from Google's newest product: The headphone jack is going to say good-bye and there will be a bulky camera. For the former feature, many fans were confused with the decision as removing the 3.5-mm headphone jack was one of the biggest criticisms of Apple.

On the other hand, the bulkier camera could mean that Google added some key features to it, otherwise it would certainly not make sense why they would go against the demands of their target market to have a camera that is easier to protect from scratches and breakage.

Meanwhile, further rumors about the Google Pixel 2 reveal that it might pull a move similar to HTC's U11 in that a simple squeeze of the sides could launch applications and shortcuts. Under the hood, the Google Pixel 2 could be powered by Qualcomm's newest and most powerful chip, the Snapdragon 836, and up to 4 GB of RAM. Furthermore, it will sport the Android O as its operating system.

The tech giant has yet to give a release date for the Google Pixel 2, but fans are expecting to have an announcement later this year, specifically in October. Hopefully, Google will be able to answer all the questions of the consumers.