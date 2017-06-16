Google Pixel 2 News Update: Company Cancels Next Pixel XL Project

While still in its earlier stages, the project to produce the next Google Pixel XL smartphone has reportedly been scrapped.

REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach The Google Pixel phone is displayed during the presentation of new Google hardware in San Francisco, California.

Meanwhile, speculations are rife that the plans hit the bin so Google can start working on a new one.

Recently, Android Police shared that they have at least three different sources supporting each other's claims that Google is dropping their initial Google Pixel XL 2 plans — which is internally codenamed "Muskie."

When asked how reliable this insider tip is, Android Police said they are giving it a "9 out of 10 on our rumor confidence scale." The same report clarified that this does not mean Google is wrapping up the entire Google Pixel smartphone series. They are going to put out a new one, but the "Muskie" name dies with the initial plan.

The codename "Muskie" was first reported on earlier in March. That and the Taimen project were supposed to be the next generation Pixel phones, with Muskie being the larger Pixel XL.

Despite Android Police sounding very certain, their report did not mention any reason why Google shelving the Muskie project.

However, there are speculations that the other smartphone in development at Google headquarters, internally referred to as Taimen, might be big enough to serve as the second-generation Google Pixel XL.

It can be recalled that earlier this year, Google was rumored to be working on at least three smartphones with codenames Walleye, Taimen, and Muskie.

Traditionally, Google has been naming their unannounced smartphones based on types of fishes, and the assigned fish on a smartphone in development hints at the device's final measurements.

For example, the Google Pixel and Pixel XL used to be internally called Sailfish and Marlin, respectively. According to National Geographic, sailfishes can grow from 5.7 to 11 feet while marlins (specifically blue marlins) grow to as much as 14 feet. And true enough, the Sailfish, aka Google Pixel, came out at 5.7 feet while Marlin, aka Pixel XL, at 5.5 feet.

Applying the same principle to the three rumored Google smartphones this year, the average Walleye can grow up to 10 to 18 feet, the Taimen up to 6.5 feet and the Muskie up to 28 to 48 feet. With that, many believed that Taimen project is actually for an upcoming laptop.

However, if Google decides to just work with the Walleye and Taimen devices, Forbes suspects that the market can expect a massive Pixel XL 2 if it is not a convertible laptop or tablet.