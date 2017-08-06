Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL Specs, Release Date: New Leak Reveals Flagships Will Only Follow One Mobile Trend

(Photo: REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach) The Google Pixel phone is displayed during the presentation of new Google hardware in San Francisco, California.

The Google Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 will not have a lot of changes on the outside. The difference in these tweaks make quite the dent, but not as big as the things that will go untouched.

Well-known tech insider Evan Blass shared an image showing the front and back of the standard model. He also provided information on the design changes.

The Google Pixel 2 and its bigger counterpart are not getting drastic makeovers, based on the image. In fact, Blass says that there does not seem to be any indication that Google is jumping to the latest trends in the mobile space.

This means that the bezels on the smartphones won't be slimmer as what past reports claimed. There is no dual camera setup in sight as well.

The imaging department of the original Google Pixel duo was praised by users and critics alike and it looks like the company is not keen on changing that formula.

Dual cameras are all the rage in the flagship ring, but the Google Pixel 2 refuses to join the bandwagon. Interestingly though, there is one trend Google is on board with.

According to Blass, the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will be forgoing the 3.5-mm headphone jack, following the slew of companies that did so after Apple took the leap last year with the iPhone 7.

As to the new features to expect, HTC is bringing its front-facing BoomSound speakers to the Google flagship as well as the Edge Sense feature that debuted on the HTC U11, which gave the device squeezable sides.

For the uninitiated, HTC was tapped by Google to work on the smaller version of the flagship this year. The company was in charge of both models last year, but now, LG was recruited to work on the Google Pixel 2 XL.

LG's involvement could mean that slimmer and taller screens for the bigger flagship since the company has been making use of FullVision displays with impressive 18:9 aspect ratio. However, nothing is set in stone yet.

The Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are expected to be unveiled around October.