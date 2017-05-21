Google Pixel 2 Release Date: New Leak Reveals Third Model's Specs; Device to Be Nexus 6 Follow-Up?

The Google Pixel 2 is expected to come with three versions and the largest of them all —codenamed Taimen— showed itself in a brand-new leak.

(Photo: REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach)The Google Pixel phone is displayed during the presentation of new Google hardware in San Francisco, California.

The device was recently tested by Geekbench. As expected, its benchmark listing uncovered some of the specifications and features of the handset.

The third Google Pixel 2 model is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, which is found in majority of smartphone flagships.

This chipset is complemented by 4 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and runs Android O, the next-generation version of the Android software that Google is yet to fully detail.

As far as the benchmark goes, the Google Pixel 2 Taimen bested the revered Samsung Galaxy S8 in the multi-core test by 200 points with a score of 6284.

However, the device was surpassed by the Samsung flagship in the single-core test. The Google Pixel 2 scored 1804 while the Samsung Galaxy S8 generated 1929 points.

The one to beat in this category was the Sony Xperia XZ Premium with 1943 points, but the performance of the Taimen device definitely shows it is still a force to be reckoned with.

With regard to the size of the third Google Pixel 2 iteration, Forbes says that Taimen could be the largest smartphone from Google yet.

For those who do not know, Google's codenames are based on names of fishes. The bigger the type of fish associated with a device, the larger that smartphone is.

Taimen happens to be the largest species of salmon there is. The abovementioned site says that one of the heaviest specimens ever caught weighed 220 lbs.

Google has internally referred to the Nexus 6 from 2014 as Shamu, the popular killer whale that headlined shows at the SeaWorld San Diego several decades ago.

Shamu happens to be the largest water-based animal that the company based the codenames of their smartphone on. Taimen, on the other hand, is a close second.

This has some under the impression that the Google Pixel 2 Taimen will be a follow-up to the Nexus 6, which many users have always wanted to see get an upgrade. However, there is no way of knowing that yet.

The Google Pixel 2 series is expected to be unveiled in July.