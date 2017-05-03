Google Pixel 2 Release Date, Specs Rumors: Next-Gen Flagship Already in Development; Details to Be Announced at I/O 2017?

Google is rumored to be releasing three versions of the Pixel 2, and according to the latest reports, the next-generation smartphone could arrive earlier than expected.

GoogleA promotional image for the Google Pixel. Its successor is said to already be in development.

Evidence that the Pixel 2 is already in development seemingly appeared when code commits from the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) were uncovered by SlashGear.

According to the publication, the upcoming Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, and Pixel XXL have the codenames Walleye, Muskie, and Taimen, respectively. These three names are consistent with Google's tendency to name their upcoming devices after fish. To note, the Pixel and Pixel XL went by Sailfish and Marlin, respectively, while they were in development.

In another set of code commits, Google senior software engineer David Zeuthen is seen talking about a "real device," and later saying, "Finally got around to manually testing this on a walleye device."

It's possible that these physical devices are merely prototypes or that they are bare-bones versions of the final product. Nevertheless, their tangible existence has led many to believe that the smartphones could soon be arriving — if not the entire lineup, then maybe one or two of them.

In terms of technical specifications, not much is known at this time. However, reports suggest that all three models will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. The Google Pixel 2 XXL or Taimen is also expected to have a larger display, possibly similar to the Samsung Galaxy S8+'s 6.2-inch screen.

The Pixel 2 smartphones are also likely to be manufactured by HTC, just like the first-generation Pixel and Pixel XL.

There's no specific release date yet for the Pixel 2, but official details could be announced at the Google I/O developer conference scheduled for Wednesday, May 17, to Friday, May 19, at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California. In the meantime, rumors and speculations regarding the Pixel 2 should be taken with a grain of salt.