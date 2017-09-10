Google Pixel 2 Specs News: Qualcomm Snapdragon 836 Is NOT in the Pipeline

REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach Sabrina Ellis, Director of Product Management at Google, speaks about the new Pixel phone during the presentation of new Google hardware in San Francisco, California, U.S. October 4, 2016.

The latest reports surrounding the upcoming Google Pixel 2 now claim that the device will not be powered by the Snapdragon 836. Moreover, there are speculations saying that the unannounced system-on-chip is not even in Qualcomm's pipeline yet.

Recently, technology and mobile enthusiasts learned from two separate reports that industry sources claimed the Google Pixel 2 would run with Snapdragon 835 just like any other premium smartphones announced this year.

Android Police claimed they had sources familiar with Qualcomm's plans for the Pixel 2 confirming that the device will not run with Snapdragon "nor have there ever been plans for a 'Snapdragon 836.'"

The same report was echoed by XDA Developers. However, accounts from their own sources were much more straightforward in claiming that Qualcomm was not even planning on releasing a Snapdragon 836 in the future.

Meanwhile, it would be impossible for Qualcomm not to continue producing high-end SoCs for its partner manufacturers. That means, if XDA Developers' report checks out, Qualcomm is more likely planning to introduce a new line of premium mobile chips.

However, it is now becoming even more unlikely that Qualcomm will debut their next high-end mobile SoC with the Google Pixel 2.

Back in July, the first reports that the Google Pixel 2 would run with Snapdragon 836 came out. Fudzilla's sources claimed the SoC was built much smaller than its predecessors and would allow the Google Pixel 2 to produce much better photos.

However, in August, documents filed with the Federal Communications Commission seemed to deny those claims. The papers showed that the Google Pixel 2 would in fact run with Snapdragon 835.

Later in the same month, notable mobile reporter (with normally accurate leaks), Evan Blass, confirmed Fudzilla's earlier report on the Snapdragon 836 along with the information that Google Pixel 2 would be announced on Oct. 5.

With the twist and turns involving the reports about the Google Pixel 2's real processor, Google is understandably remaining quiet on the matter. It now looks like Google Pixel fans will have to wait until the product is officially announced to confirm these rumors.