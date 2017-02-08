Google Pixel 2 Specs, Price News: Improved Camera Feature Bumps Price by $50

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The discounted price of Google Pixel and Google Pixel XL offered a few months ago hinted at the arrival of Google Pixel 2. Tech enthusiasts are already expecting the unannounced device, leading to several rumors about its specs.

YouTube/GoogleA scene taken from the Google Pixel ad released on YouTube

It has been practiced by tech companies to offer their current models at a discounted price prior to the release of their next-generation products. Google has yet to announce the existence of Google Pixel 2, but enthusiasts believe that it will come out as a premium brand.

The search engine giant has not confirmed which of the manufacturers will develop the anticipated handset, so tech analysts are still debating whether it will be HTC, Huawei, Motorola, Samsung or LG.

As for Google Pixel 2's release date, no date has been specified as well. However, since the Google I/O event is happening on May 17–19, it is possible that the anticipated device will be announced. The event will introduce the most recent Android operating system to the public and it may be the perfect venue for the next generation Pixel to be unveiled.

However, some analysts believe that Pixel 2 will come out in September or October this year since Google Pixel and Google Pixel XL went on sale in the same months last year.

According to an article by 9to5Google, Google Pixel 2's camera will be enhanced as the company is focusing their energy on delivering "low light photography," which can become an advantage to those who are into taking photos. The alleged camera, according to the publication's sources, is currently being tested using chipsets from two suppliers.

Furthermore, since it is rumored to be waterproof; the device can further take pictures even when raining.

The improved specs may come with a price. Another rumor claims that Google Pixel 2 will be $50 more expensive than the current model. This is said to welcome criticisms as Google Pixel was previously blasted for its high price. Google is reportedly developing another variant for budget-conscious customers, but the information about it is still scarce.