Google Pixel 2 Specs, Release Date: Device Getting Always-On Ambient Display?

(Photo: REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach) The Google Pixel phone is displayed during the presentation of new Google hardware in San Francisco, California.

The Google Pixel 2 might come with a nifty feature that users have been waiting to see on the smartphone series as well as the Nexus line.

The folks over at XDA Developers found references to an Always-On Ambient Display mode in the Android O Developer Preview 3 running on a Google Pixel device. This was hinted with the appearance of a tunable that includes a toggle enabling the said feature.

However, the site points out that the Always-On Ambient Display toggle is still in experimental state, which means that it may or may not be included in the final version of the mobile operating system.

With a flagship like the Google Pixel 2, however, it will not come as a surprise for an Always-On Ambient Display to be included. After all, it is becoming a standard feature in Android flagships.

Samsung was one of the first pioneering companies to explore and improve the Always-On feature. Over the years, they have found a way to preserve battery life when the mode is activated.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is the latest from the tech giant to make use of the mode. Thanks to the flagship's taller and more seamless front panel, the Always-On display looks picture perfect.

The Always-On mode gives users the ability to check notifications at a glance without the need to operate the device, allowing them to conserve battery life in the process.

Whether or not the Google Pixel 2 will come with it remains to be seen at the moment. Clearly, users can look forward to it seeing that Google is toying with the possibility.

After all, it will be one way to effectively utilize OLED screens, which are known for being power-efficient, as per Value Walk.

The Google Pixel 2 has no release date yet, but it is expected to be unveiled along with the Android O in the coming weeks.