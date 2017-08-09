Google Pixel 2 Specs, Release Date: Flagship Shows Off Design, Bulky Bezels in Leaked Live Images

(Photo: Google) The original Google Pixel.

The Google Pixel 2 is not doing away with the bulky bezels, at least based on the latest leak featuring the highly anticipated flagship.

In the past week, it has been made increasingly likely by reports and leaks that Google is not joining the trend of thinning out the forehead and chin of its smartphones.

In fact, a couple of live images of the Google Pixel 2 GSM Arena received show that the bezels on the top and bottom portion of the device are still stocky, at least by today's standards set by Samsung Galaxy S8 and the LG G6.

The glass panel on the back appears to be much smaller compared with the one on the original. The Verge also points out that the shape of the Google Pixel 2 is more rectangular with sharper corners in comparison to last year's version, which had rounded ones. The glass also appears to be much curvier.

It is also looking like the stereo speakers are indeed on the front, which means that the second-generation Google Pixel will boast better audio quality than its predecessor.

Unfortunately for audiophiles, the Google Pixel 2 is also leaving the 3.5-mm headphone jack in the past. The USB-C port or wireless headphones will be the way to go to listen to music on the flagship.

Meanwhile, Phone Arena has provided high-quality renders of the Google Pixel 2 based on the leaks and reports. This should give users a better look at the design of the device.

At the moment, there is no word on the color variants that the Google Pixel 2 will be offered in. The site believes that it will likely have the same hues that the original came in — Quite Black, Really Blue and Very Silver — all of which the renders show as well.

The increasing volume of leaks and reports involving the Google Pixel 2 and its bigger sibling the Pixel 2 XL has many convinced that the flagship duo will be here soon.