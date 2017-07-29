Google Pixel 2 Specs, Release Date: New Renders Reveal Camera Upgrade But No Headphone Jack

(Photo: Reuters/Beck Diefenbach) The current model of the Google Pixel.

Google Pixel 2 is looking to be the next flagship smartphone to ditch the 3.5mm headphone jack.

New 3D renders of the highly anticipated device courtesy of reliable tech leakster Steve Hemmerstoffer better known as OnLeaks reveal that both the Google Pixel 2 and the Pixel 2 XL will indeed get rid of the traditional audio jack.

The smartphones only sport a Type C-USB port so users would have to go either completely wireless through Bluetooth headphones or use those that support the said port if they don't want to change their wired audio experience with the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL.

Unfortunately, as Forbes points out, there isn't a huge selection when it comes to USB-C port headphones, which is why this change on the second-generation Google Pixel is expected to be more frustrating than innovative.

The headphone jack is slowly becoming a thing of the past as more and more next-generation handsets opt to remove it. Apple started the trend last year with the iPhone 7 with the move dividing the mobile community.

Many believe that companies are rushing into this development as there aren't many practical alternatives that support a headphone jack-less device available yet.

Bluetooth earbuds offered by Apple for additional costs were not exactly received well by users as many looked at it as shelling out more money due to the headphone jack removal.

However, it looks like this is the next big thing when it comes to this aspect of mobiles so it will be interesting to see how Google justifies removing the headphone jack on the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL.

The Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL also sported a bulky camera in the renders, marking quite the departure from the one on the original Google Pixel duo.

Forbes believes that the change in design means that Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) will be implemented in this version's snapper since this feature was a glaring omission in the first iteration, which allowed for a flat camera in the first place.

The Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are expected to be released late September.