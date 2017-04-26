Google Pixel 2 Specs, Release Date News: Third Model Unearthed, a Follow-Up to Nexus 6?

It looks like the Google Pixel 2 will come in not just two versions but three.

(Photo: REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach)The Google Pixel phone is displayed during the presentation of new Google hardware in San Francisco, California.

This is according to information dug up from the Android Open Source Project. The first one is Muskie, which is the sequel to the standard Google Pixel from last year. The follow up to the Google Pixel XL, on the other hand, is codenamed Walleye.

There is a third one, which is much bigger that the XL version. It currently goes by the codename Taimen. According to GSM Arena, this device could be long-awaited follow-up to the Nexus 6.

For the uninitiated, the Nexus 6 was a phablet co-developed by Google and Motorola. It was released in 2014 and has received praises from critics and users alike.

Many hoped that it will get a new upgraded iteration and if the latest reports are to be believed, this third Google Pixel 2 could be the device these fans have been waiting for.

Meanwhile, the codes from the Android Open Source Project also revealed that all these Google Pixel 2 models will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor.

This comes as no surprise seeing that the devices represent Google's flagship mobile line so it was inevitable that they get the chipset from Qualcomm.

The Snapdragon 835 processor is found on the latest flagship releases including the Samsung Galaxy S8, Xiaomi Mi 6 and the LG G6.

As for the rest of the specifications, previous rumors suggested that Google is looking to use organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays for the Pixel 2 models, the ones utilized in the Samsung's sleek new flagship.

If this is the case, users can expect major design change in the Google Pixel 2 as they might feature curved displays as opposed to flat ones like what the original handsets had.

The Google Pixel 2 is expected to be released sometime this year.