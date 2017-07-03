Google Pixel 2 Specs, Release Date Rumor: Devices Ditching Dual Camera and Headphone Jack

(Photo: REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach) The Google Pixel phone is displayed during the presentation of new Google hardware in San Francisco, California.

While users wait in anticipation for the official unveiling of the Google Pixel 2, complete details of their specifications and features have been leaked.

XDA Developers provided information on what the flagship, which will come in two versions, has to offer. The smaller version aka Google Pixel 2 is codenamed Walleye. The larger model aka Google Pixel 2 XL is referred to as Taimen.

While bezel-less is slowly becoming the trend in displays when it comes to smartphone flagships, Google is not one to go with the flow. The design of the Google Pixel 2 Walleye will reportedly be virtually similar to last year's version.

This means that it will have the same large bezels around its 4.97 full high-definition (HD) display. It will also apparently ditch the headphone jack in favor of stereo speakers.

Under the hood, the Google Pixel 2 will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor as power source paired with 4 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and 64 GB of storage.

The Google Pixel 2 XL, on the other hand, will have a much bigger 5.99-inch OLED display provided by LG with 1,440 pixel resolution. Unlike its little sibling, Taimen will have smaller bezels at least compared to the ones on its predecessor.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset (clocked at 2.45GHz) and 4 GB of RAM will also be present in this device, but being the larger of the two, it will boast double the storage at 128 GB.

The back of the Google Pixel 2 will inherit the original's two-tone glass and metal finish, though the glass will no longer surround the fingerprint scanner. Google is also opting for a single camera for the flagship and wil be pairing it with dual LED flash.

There is no word at the moment when the Google Pixel 2 duo will see the light of day, but they are expected to be unveiled along with the Android O.