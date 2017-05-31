Google Pixel 2 Specs, Release Date Rumors: Google Working on Three Models Including a Possible Nexus 6 Upgrade?

In its attempt to cement itself as a major mobile player, Google has some big things planned for its smartphone wing with the Google Pixel 2, if the latest reports are anything to go by.

(Photo: REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach)The Google Pixel phone is displayed during the presentation of new Google hardware in San Francisco, California.

The software giant was only expected to release two new flagship smartphones as follow-ups to last year's Pixel and Pixel XL. However, there appears to be a third one.

The latest leaks hint of the existence of a third Google Pixel 2 device with the codename Taimen. Considering it is named after the largest species of salmon in the world, this device is expected to be huge.

It is said to be much larger than the Pixel XL sequel, which is codenamed Walleye. To put things in perspective, the real-life walleye fishes can grow up to 90 centimeters long and weigh up to 9 kilograms. The taimen, on the other hand, has an average length of 200 cm and can be up to 90 kg in weight.

Since Google's naming scheme also represents the size of their handsets, the third Google Pixel 2 offering is expected to be a phablet, possibly a sequel to the Nexus 6, which, despite its popularity, did not get a refresh since it was released in 2014.

The Google Pixel 2 Taimen will reportedly be that long-awaited update for the Nexus 6. However, there is no way of knowing for sure at the moment.

After all, Google is yet to make an announcement about the flagship. The general expectation is that it will continue to expand the Pixel smartphone series and establish itself as another mobile manufacturer to compete with the likes of Samsung and Apple.

With regard to the specs, all Google Pixel 2 models are expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, which would mean that the difference will likely lie on the size and the imaging department.

Reports have it that the Google Pixel 2 will boast a dual camera setup, quad high-definition (HD) organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays and 4 to 6 GB of random-access memory (RAM).