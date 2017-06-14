Google Pixel 2 Specs, Release Date: XL Sequel Reportedly Canceled

Google has reportedly canceled the follow-up to the Google Pixel XL from last year with the codename Muskie, according to the latest reports.

(Photo: REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach)The Google Pixel phone is displayed during the presentation of new Google hardware in San Francisco, California.

Citing three separate sources, Android Police claims that the handset was intended to be the successor of the Pixel XL, the larger variation of Google's flagship line, will not be the device known as the Muskie.

While Muskie will no longer see the light of day, this does not mean there won't be Google Pixel XL 2. As revealed in previous reports, there was a third device that the company has been working on.

It is codenamed Taimen and is deemed much larger than the Muskie. It was said to be the biggest out of the Google Pixel 2 models and was even speculated to be a follow-up to the Nexus 6, which is one of Google's most popular phablet offering released in 2014.

It looks like Taimen will now serve as the Google Pixel XL 2. If this will be the case, Forbes believes that it might be much larger than the first-generation Google Pixel.

As users already know, Google uses fish names as codenames and the size of those fishes is typically a clue as to how big the device will be. At one point, the company even went so far as to use Shamu, a whale, for the Nexus 6.

The standard Google Pixel 2 is codenamed Walleye. As the publication pointed out, muskies can weigh up to 38 pounds, making them much larger than walleyes, which can go up to 24 lbs. only.

The taimen, which is the biggest type of salmon, can be as heavy as 220 lbs. If the second Google Pixel 2 model will be codenamed after it, it is expected to be much bigger, almost phablet-like.

The first-gen Google Pixel XL comes with a 5.5-inch display. The sequel might be more comparable to the Nexus 6, which has a 5.96-inch screen.

However, there is no way of knowing at the moment so users should keep their eyes peeled for official information.