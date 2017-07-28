Google Pixel 2 Specs Rumors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 836 To Be Introduced in Upcoming Smartphone

Google Promotional image for Google Pixel.

Reports have it that the Google Pixel 2 will be the first smartphone to be powered by the faster Qualcomm Snapdragon 836 chip.

The report was first shared by Fudzilla, which also pointed out that the Google Pixel 2 will beat the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 in having the next fastest mobile chip from Qualcomm, contrary to earlier rumors.

Fudzilla said their "industry friends" indicated that Google Pixel 2 will be powered by a "smaller chip" which will also help the upcoming device to produce "better quality pictures."

Note that the Galaxy S8 and OnePlus 5 were the first ones to sport a 10-nanometer system-on-chip. Whether Google Pixel 2's processor will be smaller than that remains uncertain.

It also makes sense for Google to work on enhancing its upcoming device's photographic capabilities since it has been dethroned by the HTC U11 in having the highest DxOMark rating. The first Google Pixel held the top position with a score of 89 for several months since its release. But it has since been overrun by HTC's newest squeezable phone scoring 90 — the highest mark yet.

Fudzilla adds that the Snapdragon 836 chip is certainly not exclusive to the Google Pixel 2, and several other smartphone manufacturers, such as Xiaomi, is already planning to unveil new products powered by the upcoming mobile processor.

The same report said Snapdragon 836 is expected to run faster by 10 percent compared to its predecessor, the Snapdragon 835, that has a base clock speed of 2.45 gigahertz.

However, Fudzilla also presented the possibility that Qualcomm might not improve the base speed and, instead, will enhance the chip's "maximal clock speed" both on the CPU and graphics processor. Ultimately, the new Snapdragon 836 is expected to provide better battery performance.

On other related news, Google was rumored to have implemented a major change of plans recently. Industry sources claim that Google decided to scrap the smartphone project codenamed "Muskie" which will supposedly become the third and biggest Google Pixel device this year.