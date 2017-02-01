Google Pixel 2 vs. Samsung Galaxy S8: Which High-end Android Smartphone Is Worth Splurging on in 2017?

There are about countless Android phones going head to head this year. From midrange phones to top-tier ones, there seems to be no shortage for consumers who are loyal to the operating system (OS). While Samsung, which is arguably at the top in terms of market consciousness, is gearing to roll out the Galaxy S8 in a couple of months, a possible Google Pixel 2 may decide to spoil the fun. Latest rumors are claiming that the American tech company is looking to take on the South Korean manufacturer for the ultimate battle of 2017 Android smartphones.

REUTERS/Gustau NacarinoPeople visit an Android stand at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona March 4, 2015. Ninety thousand executives, marketers and reporters gather in Barcelona this week for the telecom operators Mobile World Congress, the largest annual trade show for the global wireless industry.

It has only been a little over three months since Google unveiled its Pixel phones but with generally positive reviews, the corporation reportedly does not want to waste any time and plans to launch a follow-up phone. In an article by 9to5Google, sources claim that there have been some early prototypes for Pixel 2 that are already being tested. And although there is no confirmation that those versions will eventually see the light of day, it is interesting to know that as early as now there are already models being developed.

Travelling halfway around the world to the Samsung labs, the Galaxy S8 has been in production for quite a while now given that the device is just a couple of months away from its debut time. Originally, rumors claimed that the smartphone will be launched in an April special event, but a new tip from Evan Blass, also known as notorious online tech leaker @evleaks, recently revealed that the device will be introduced on March 29 instead.

This is the Samsung Galaxy S8, launching March 29 https://t.co/lQZ0K0q2MA pic.twitter.com/dlusRMX4YH — Evan Blass (@evleaks) January 26, 2017

Both the Pixel 2 and Galaxy S8 have their own share of rumored specs. With the former obviously newer to the tech news mill, theories regarding it are significantly fewer. Nothing yet is known about the device in terms of size and battery life, but the prototypes are said to be powered by something from Qualcomm called "Snapdragon 83X." Waterproofing and an improved camera are strongly claimed to be some of its eventual features.

A bit more details have been shared about the Galaxy S8, on the other hand, with purported first photos of the phone leaked online. The leaked snaps, courtesy of Blass, shows the phone having a curved screen, thin chassis, fingerprint scanners and the controversial 3.55 mm audio port.

At this point, it is difficult to gauge which is better between the two smartphones since the specs are all rumors and nothing has been confirmed by either Samsung or Google. Tech buffs are therefore advised to wait for official word regarding the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Google Pixel 2 before weighing the pros and cons.