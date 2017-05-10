Google Pixel 2017 Release Date, Latest Rumors: Pixel 2 Series to Feature Three Devices?

Google could be launching three new devices in the Pixel series this year.

(Photo: Reuters/Beck Diefenbach)Current model of the Google Pixel phone.

Ever since the tech company launched the first Nexus device in 2010, it has followed the tradition of releasing flagship devices each year. However, after achieving massive success with the Google Pixel in 2016, the tech giant may want release more than just two flagship smartphones this year.

Android Open Source Project (AOSP), Google's mobile operating system's website, recently revealed new details about Google's 2017 flagship smartphones. The source code on the website revealed three codenames: "Walleye," "Muskie" and "Taimen." These three codenames led to the indication that a third Google Pixel device may be also released in 2017.

Moreover, AOSP also revealed that all three flagship Google Pixel smartphones will be powered by 10nm processor technology-based Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processors.

In the past, Google has already confirmed the existence of a Pixel device launch for 2017. However, the company has yet to indicate how many devices it will release for the upcoming Pixel series.

Speculations suggest that the third device to be released by the tech giant this year could be a tablet instead of a third smartphone.

For instance, the Google Nexus 6P, the company's 6-inch device launched back in 2015 was codenamed "Shamu" after a species of killer whales known for their large size. Similarly, the codename "Taimen" is derived from a large species of salmon, and this may be a clue that Google is preparing to launch a tablet device for 2017.

Aside from coming with the Snapdragon 835 processor, the Google Pixel 2 series devices are expected to arrive with edge-to-edge display and the Android O. They are also anticipated to feature an improved camera, and to be designed as water and dust resistant.

As for their release dates, the three gadgets are expected to launch sometime in the fourth quarter of this year.