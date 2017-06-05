Google Pixel 3 Specs, Development Rumors: LG Rumored to Be Manufacturer for Upcoming Smartphone

LG will be stepping in to manufacture the Google Pixel 3, according to recent reports.

Reuters/Beck DiefenbachCurrent model of the Google Pixel phone.

Google Pixel 2 has not even arrived yet, but rumors about the Pixel 3 have already been circulating online. Rumors claim that LG has been tapped by Google to make the company's famed Pixel smartphones, replacing HTC as the manufacturer.

The Investor reported that this would not be the first partnership between LG and Google. The Korean company was behind Google's Nexus devices, which came before the Pixel, including the Nexus 4, Nexus 5 and Nexus 5X.

The publication also pointed out that the Pixel line was a huge hit, but the lack of supply might have led Google to turn to another manufacturer. If supply constraints had not happened during the latest Pixel's release, Google could have sold around 5 million units all over the globe.

"Google is seeking a new partner for the phone's stable supply," an unnamed insider revealed. "It is also likely that LG will produce some Pixel 2 phones that will be launched in the latter half of this year."

Phone Arena reached out to LG for their statement about the rumors, but the company simply dismissed it as "pure speculation." For now, it's safe to say that there is no reason to believe the rumors are true. One thing is for sure though, Google will be releasing a Pixel 3 handset in 2018. However, it remains to be seen which tech company will make it.

The Pixel 3 is expected to land in the premium division of smartphones in the market. It will be in direct competition with big name companies such as Xiaomi, Apple and Samsung.

Since Google still has not released an official statement on the matter, readers are advised to take these points with a grain of salt. Google recently confirmed that Pixel 2 smartphones are in the works and they are expected to launch by fall 2017.