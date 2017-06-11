Google Pixel XL 2 Specs, Release Date: New Leak Reveals Flagship Will Be Much Larger Than Original

The highly anticipated Google Pixel 2 will be as powerful as previous reports suggested, at least based on the latest details to come out about the device.

(Photo: REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach)The Google Pixel phone is displayed during the presentation of new Google hardware in San Francisco, California.

A GFXBench benchmark listing has revealed that the Google Pixel XL 2, one of the purported three versions of the next-generation mobile offering, will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 system on chip (SoC).

This processor is found on majority of the flagships available today including the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the HTC U 11. It is expected that all three models of the Google Pixel 2 will come with the said chipset.

According to the listing, the next-gen Google Pixel XL will come with a 5.6-inch display with a 2,560 x 1,312 pixel resolution, which strikes as a bit unusual and already makes it an inch larger than its predecessor.

However, GSM Arena believes that GFXBench did not add the navigation bar in testing it, which means that the Google Pixel XL 2 might actually have a 5.7-inch screen with quad high-definition (QHD) resolution.

This makes it much bigger than last year's Pixel XL, which came with a 5.5-inch display. From the looks of it, Google is going for a more phablet size in its next flagship offering.

The rest of the specs of the Google Pixel XL shown in the benchmark listing appear to be the same as that of the one before it including 4 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and 128 GB of native storage.

On the imaging side of things, users are looking at a 12 MP rear-facing camera and an 8 MP front-facing snapper for selfies.

The Google Pixel XL 2 had Android 7.1.1 Nougat running, but users can expect the Android O, also known as the Android 8.0, out of the box for this device.

After all, Google always debuts new versions of the Android operating system in its new mobile devices and Google Pixel XL 2 is one of them.