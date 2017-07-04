Google Play Store Summer Sale: Everything to Know and What to Look Out for

REUTERS/Dado Ruvic Google Play Store Summer Sale includes TV shows, books, games, among others.

If there's anything about the Google Play Store has against Apple's App Store, it's the fact that applications are more readily available in their domain. Whereas iOS users have to wait for a while for their apps, Android users enjoy almost immediate availability. Thus, to help Google Play Store fans make the most out of the July sale, here's everything to know about the event.

The first thing that fans should know about the summer sale is that almost everything is on sale. From TV shows and movie rentals to books and games, Google Play Store will challenge the bank with deliciously discounted prices. Fortunately, some sources have made a comprehensive list of the things to look out for.

For movie rentals, the Google Play Store is offering the fans' first choice at an extremely cheap price of $0.99. After choosing the first of a movie marathon, fans will face the drawback. The discount is only for the first choice, afterward, all the movie rentals will go back to their original price, which averages at $4.99. For those who watch more TV than movies, Google also has an impressive list that fans can purchase at half the price. The most important thing to remember for fans is to choose well. The first choice is all that matters.

Games and apps are not exempted from the summer sale as the Google Play Store is now offering them for up to 80 percent less than the original price. The gaming community can look out for titles like "Final Fantasy" and "Call of Duty" as well as "Tomb Raider" titles. Those looking to subscribe to publications can also acquire them now at half the price. This includes the New York Times and Memrise.

Meanwhile, for the music lovers, they would be glad to know that Google did not leave them out. Now is the time to experience Google Play Music, which is usually offered at $10 per month. This summer sale, the company is offering four months free of the subscription as long as users avail of it during the summer sale period.

Google Play Store July Sale will last up to July 6, with movie rentals going on for a little while longer at July 13.