Google Security Features: Company Adds More Protection vs Unverified Apps, Web Pages

Google has recently introduced additional layers of security for users of services under the G Suite platform.

G Suite is a branch of Google's services that includes tools, software and other products related to productivity and cloud computing. These involve Gmail, Google Docs, Google Spreadsheets, Google Drive and more.

This week, Google announced that a G Suite user will no longer be easily redirected to open unverified apps and websites. When the G Suite user tries to access applications or pages that still need verification, they will be led to an "unverified app" screen that resembles the common error page seen when browsing the Internet.

However, if a person deliberately wants to access an unverified app or website at their own risk, they can do so through a link provided at the bottom of the "unverified app" screen.

Meanwhile, Apps Scripts will also receive the same kind of additional security. "Beginning this week, new Apps Scripts requesting OAuth access to data from consumers or from users in other domains may also see the 'unverified app' screen," Google explained.

Google developers also promised to: "Continue to enhance user protections by extending the verification process beyond newly created apps, to existing apps as well. ... Developers of some current apps may be required to go through the verification flow."

Since these products are a few of the free and easiest to access cloud-based services, these have become some of the preferred pieces of software for many people around the world. That has attracted cyber crooks to victimize G Suite users by launching various online scams like phishing schemes.

Phishing has been an effective way for criminals to quickly acquire personal details such as credit card numbers or gain access to the online bank accounts of their unsuspecting victims.

Just a few months ago, millions of G Suite users were victimized by the spread of a phishing tool disguised as a Google Docs file. It quickly spread around the world through Gmail accounts, but a Google spokesperson maintained: "While contact information was accessed and used by the campaign, our investigations show that no other data was exposed."