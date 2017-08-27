Google to Introduce New Chromebook Pixel, Mini Version of Google Home at Fall Event

REUTERS/BECK DIEFENBACH Google Home is displayed during the presentation of new Google hardware in San Francisco, California, U.S. October 4, 2016.

Google is apparently poised to introduce a new Chromebook Pixel and a mini version of the Google Home smart speaker later this year.

According to an exclusive report from Android Police, the Google event taking place later this year will be the platform where the company launches the two new devices. Additionally, Google is set to unveil two other Google Pixel phones.

The last time Google rolled out a Chromebook Pixel was in 2015, making it two years since the lineup got a refresh. And while there is a fair amount of excitement surrounding the rumored new device, there has been no confirmation coming officially from Google itself. Specifications are also unknown at this point.

There were previous rumblings about Google's Project Bison, though it remains to be seen whether it is the same laptop as the next generation Chromebook Pixel. If it is one and the same, then Google fans can expect to see the Chromebook Pixel with a 12.3-inch screen, 32 or 128 GB of built-in storage, and 8 or 16 GB of RAM. There was also talk of a Wacom stylus that is an optional buy.

Moreover, Project Bison was apparently going to have a tablet mode, making it a convertible device. If the Chromebook Pixel turns out to be Project Bison, then fans can also look forward to a tablet mode. The price range of Project Bison was presumed to start at $799.

As for the mini version of the Google Home smart speaker, the technology publication pointed out that there are no details about the device as of yet. No specifications, measurements or features are available thus far, and it is also unknown how much the mini Google Home will cost.

Since nothing has been confirmed or announced by Google yet, readers are advised to take this news with a grain of salt.