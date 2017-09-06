Google Top Search: 'How To Tie A Tie' and 'How To Kiss'

Reuters/Mark Blinch Google has added new features on their Camera App update to version 4.4

With the wealth of information that modern day technology can offer, the world is more keen to booting up their computers and getting on Google to ask the questions they need answers to. More often than not, people are prone to searching "how to" tips. Recent reports have revealed that the search giant has unveiled a chart illustrating the world's most searched "how to."

"Recently, we noticed that 'how to...' searches have increased by more than 140% since 2004, and much of that search interest is directed towards how to 'fix' things—whether it's a lightbulb, window, washing machine, or even the toilet," Google's data editor Simon Rogers, as reported by The Telegraph.

Reports reveal that the most searched "how to" tip is actually how to tie a tie, with how to kiss as a close second. The full list includes how to get pregnant, how to lose weight, how to draw, how to make money, how to make pancakes, how to write a cover letter, how to make French toast, and how to lose belly fat.

The data was collected from a pool that represents that "how to" searches made from 2004 to 2017. Based on most of the items in the list, it seems that the demographic most likely to be responsible for the queries would be those who are approaching adulthood, as it is when someone has to start figuring out how to put on a tie properly or develop a fruitful relationship with someone.

Some data journalists claim that the data is a good representation of the concern's of today's generation. Others have also hypothesized that the lack of "how to" searches when it comes to fixing things around the house might because of the innate drive of most to try and solve it first themselves. Regardless, the list is a great proof and explanation of why Google is considered a search giant.