Google Updates Chrome for Android O

Google finally updates its browser for Android O, allowing it to do a picture-in-picture view. How are users going to use this new feature?

Facebook/AndroidOfficial Android O Beta is now available.

Google's new update will now make it possible for Android O users to do picture-in-picture view. This can be good for people who are multitasking, such as watching a movie while doing some work. With picture-in-picture view, users can now watch a video on a much smaller screen and move it around their screen.

In order to use this feature, the user needs to choose which video he wants to watch first. Then tap the full-screen mode on the Home button. After this, the video should now get smaller into the picture-in-picture view and the user should be taken back to the homescreen. The user will now ba able to drag the smaller video around the screen and do his work while the video is playing.

If the user chooses to close the picture-in-picture video, he simply needs to move it at the bottom of the display.

The picture-in-picture view feature is now available on Google Chrome Dev. It would still take some time to have the new feature updated on Android O though as it just arrived to Google Chrome 61.

Android O is the upcoming Android operating system. The new operating system will enhance the notification system, making it easier for users to manage it in many ways. It will also come with the new autofill framework that makes it easier for users to fill out forms online such as credit card forms and login forms. It will also come with an autosizing feature that lets users expand and contract automatically depending on the TextView. The Andorid O is packed with many other changes that will be soon be available to everyone.

Google is said to release Andoird O to the consumers at the same time it reveals the Pixel later this year.