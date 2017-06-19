Google Vs. Terrorism: YouTube Crackdown on Terrorist Videos Begins

Google is one with the world in fighting terrorism and its latest efforts will focus on cracking down on YouTube videos that promote a terrorist agenda. The company announced its latest move though Google counsel Kent Walker.

REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo Google will beef up its system for checking videos on YouTube to fight terrorism online.

In an op-ed piece published via The Financial Times (FT), Walker wrote that Google will be more committed to reviewing user-submitted video content on its video sharing platform YouTube. As it is, Google already employs thousands of video reviewers but the company will also make use of an image-matching technology that can determine whenever a previously removed video is re-uploaded.

Google also plans to hire more engineers who will develop artificial intelligent (AI) software to detect extremism on the internet. It will also enlist more staff, as well as expand its Trusted Flagger program with a separate company, Jigsaw, to improve how YouTube handles inappropriate content. Google will also remove monetization from accounts that violate some terms and place warning messages on videos that have inflammatory content, if not altogether delete them.

While digital technology might be of great help and use for communication and education, these tools can also be abused and misused. "Terrorism is an attack on open societies, and addressing the threat posed by violence and hate is a critical challenge for us all, Walker wrote. "There should be no place for terrorist content on our services."

Walker also acknowledged this fight against terrorism won't be easy but he's hopeful that if a society works together and stays committed, this drive will succeed. Google's move comes as Facebook also announced it will make use of AI to address online terrorism.

Aside from removing posts, Facebook is already developing text-based signals that can tell whether a user is posting praises or support for any terrorist organization. The company also currently employs about 150 people whose sole responsibility is to run counter terrorism measures on Facebook.