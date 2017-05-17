Google's Android O Beta Program Launched

After rolling out the first developer preview for it, Google has now completed and released its Android O Beta.

AndroidA promotional image for Google's Android Nougat OS.

The Google O Android Beta Program officially launched on May 17. It coincided with the Google I/O 2017 event that opened on the same date as well.

In the conference, Google revealed its plans for the Android O Beta and unveiled the second developer preview for it. The next developer preview shows more of the beta's enhanced features, particularly when it comes to the performance of its operating system. It also runs on Nexus and Pixel devices such as the Nexus 5X and the Pixel C among others.

Google had previously confirmed in an official statement that the beta for Android Nougat had already concluded and that all devices with the said OS have been updated to the current public version. "If you are still running a beta version of Nougat you may download the latest full OTA image for your device and sideload it. This will not wipe your device. We'll update this site when the Android O Beta Programme begins," said Google.

When Google dropped the first preview for the Android O in March, it was only meant for Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, Pixel and Pixel XL, but not for public consumption. The Beta Programme is meant to test the Android O to a larger audience before its official release.

The Android O Beta includes adaptive icons, separate notification channels, a picture-in-picture mode, improved keyboard navigation and Autofill options. It will also come with an advanced version of Background limits, aggressively managing apps that are running in the background which leads to saving more battery juice for users. More details about the Android O Beta and what it offers can be seen on Google's page.

Android O is expected to be released in the third quarter of 2017.