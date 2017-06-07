Google's June 2017 OTA Security Update News: Two Patches Rolled Out, Bring Fixes to Various Vulnerabilities and Recent Issues

Google has started to roll out a couple of bug-killing June security patches, addressing the most recent issues experienced and reported by Android users.

(Photo: REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach)The Google Pixel phone is displayed during the presentation of new Google hardware in San Francisco, California.

The first security patch labeled 2017-06-01 introduces bug fixes for 21 issues as of the mentioned date, June 6. The second one labeled 2017-06-05 should make quite the cleanup by getting rid of 80 issues.

These issues range from moderate to critical, but the most severe that the security patches dealt with is the one involving the Media Framework.

The issue makes it very easy for a remote attacker to deploy a malicious file that will corrupt the memory when a user is performing media file and data processing.

Android users should no longer have to worry about the issue that causes freezing and lagging after the rollout of the June security patches.

A Pixel community manager wrote on the Google product forums that the patches include a fix for that very issue, which has been reported by many Android users in the past few days.

"Freezing and general device performance issues can be caused my many different things, so please continue to update this post with your individual experiences after accepting the June security OTA," he wrote, adding that the patches should arrive fully "in the coming weeks."

Google also indicates that the June security patches should provide Android partners with "the flexibility to more quickly fix a subset of vulnerabilities that are similar across all Android devices."

Additionally, Canadian carrier Rogers also stated that the June updates should also bring in a fix for the Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) for both the Google Pixel and Pixel XL.

It is important to note that the company will offer a separate build for the patch and is listed as "coming soon" at the moment, but it should not take long for users to see them roll out.

Separate builds of the patches will also be offered by carriers Verizon, T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom and Fi Carriers.