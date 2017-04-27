Google's Waymo Self-Driving Car News, Update: Autonomous Car Tech Begins Testing in Phoenix; Fleet Gains 500 Chrysler Pacifica Minivans

Google's spinoff company Waymo could very well be widening its lead in the competitive and ever-growing self-driving car race. The autonomous car development company recently announced that it will be adding 500 Chrysler Pacifica self-driving cars to its fleet as it commences operation in Phoenix, Arizona.

(Photo: Waymo)Google's Waymo recently launched the early rider program in Phoenix, Arizona.

Residents in the Phoenix area now have the opportunity to join the early rider program. In this public trial, testers will be able to gain access to Waymo's fleet of self-driving cars "every day, at any time, to go anywhere within an area that's about twice the size of San Francisco."

Waymo's self-driving car technology has already undergone extensive testing, racking up millions of miles of experience, but this latest venture will allow the technology to interact with its intended users — everyday people like professionals going to work, children headed to school or families attending events.

"With this program, we're turning our attention to the people who will benefit from this technology: [people] who will be using our self-driving cars in their daily lives. We'll learn things like where people want to go in a self-driving car, how they communicate with out vehicles, and what information and controls they want to see inside," said Waymo CEO John Krafcik in a blog post.

The goal of the early rider program is to enlist as many people with diverse backgrounds and various transportation needs as possible. Also, the recent addition of 500 Chrysler Pacificas will allow Waymo to introduce their self-driving car technology to more communities in the near future. In turn, these participants will provide valuable feedback that will help shape the company's technology.

According to Krafcik, data gathered can be applied to a wide range of transportation modes such as personal cars, public transportation, ride-hailing services and logistics, among others. And, of course, the technology will also make roads safer, more convenient and easily accessible.