GoPro Hero 6 Release Date, Specs and Features News: Camera to be Released in Autumn?

GoPro is coming back strong this year with a new flagship camera, the Hero6. The announcement came several months after the latest gadget was released.

REUTERS/Emmanuel FoudrotGoPro has announced its plans for Hero6.

GoPro CEO Nick Woodman recently confirmed (according to Trusted Reviews) their plans for the new camera but opted not to offer specifics regarding the Hero6. The news came as a surprise to many, as rumors that the California-based technology company has been battling with financial problems continue to circulate. Although GoPro is widely considered as one of the best action cameras, the company has reportedly lost about $116 million in the fourth quarter of 2016.

It can be recalled that GoPro withdrew its Karma drone from the market not long after the gadget's launch. Soon after, the company announced the shut down of its entertainment division, cutting about 15 percent of its workforce. Over 200 people allegedly lost their jobs. The latest action camera, GoPro Hero 5, has so far drawn good reviews, with its integrated touchscreen display. It also features upgraded image and video capturing, voice activation and is waterproof up to 33 feet.

"We can confirm there will be new cameras and other accessories released during the year and a new camera namely being HERO6," Woodman said. He adds: "We're not going to share any information as to the timing or any other details around the release of those new products."

Meanwhile, Bike Radar posits that the GoPro Hero6 will likely be released in autumn, if the company follows its usual launch schedule. The speculated 8K video addition from Hero5 Black may also come true in the new flagship, as well as higher resolutions and upgraded frame rates. GoPro Hero6 may also follow the layout of the GoPro Omni, with its 360° spherical video content. Woodman reportedly mentioned his interest in spherical action cameras. This is said to be the company's attempt to promote virtual reality with the GoPro fanatics.