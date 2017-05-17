GoPro Hero 6 Updates: Upcoming Device to Have Multifocal Point Lens, VR Feature

Despite a disappointing market performance last year, GoPro is still expected to release its latest adventure camera this year, the GoPro Hero 6. While much about the camera is still unknown, those looking forward to the arrival of the gadget can already expect that it will have multifocal point lens and a virtual reality (VR) feature.

The year 2016 cannot be said as one of the best for GoPro. After the initial launch of its first ever drone, the Karma, the company was forced to recall the product after many complained of its glitches. However, the gadget still failed to impress even after it was relaunched in the market as there were still some other issues attached to it.

However, life goes on for GoPro. In fact, the company is expected to make up for its shortcomings to its avid customers by releasing its next adventure camera, the GoPro 6. While nothing much is known about the gadget as of this writing, GoPro has already hinted that the device may boast of a 360-degree video feature with a multifocal point camera. When this feature is paired with another upcoming feature of the GoPro Hero 6, the VR-prepared focal point, it is said that round video shots that look as lively as the natural surroundings can be achieved.

Meanwhile, it is said that GoPro Hero 5 (Black) is the best GoPro camera to date. According to reviews, it is a major update from the Hero 4 as it can record at higher frame rates at lower resolutions. As it also comes with a video stabilization feature, the captured videos appear less jerky. Reportedly, what makes this variant of the GoPro Hero 5 even special is that it carries a price tag lower than that of its predecessor, the GoPro Hero 4 Black.

Will the GoPro Hero 6 be better than the GoPro Hero 5? Will it be GoPro's saving grace?

GoPro fans can only hope so.