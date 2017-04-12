GoPro HERO5 Black Sale: TradeUp Promo Takes Older or Broken GoPros for $100 Off HERO5 Black Price

(Photo: GoPro)

GoPro's new TradeUp promo promises to take in any old GoPro model in any condition — destroyed, scratched, waterlogged — in exchange for a hefty $100 discount on a new HERO5 Black or $50 off the HERO5 Session.

The new promo by GoPro is simple enough, but not that simple. First, the TradeUp promo is only available for purchases to be shipped in the United States. Second, the company must first get the order for a HERO5 Black or HERO5 Session, then receive the shipped old GoPro, before applying the discount — essentially making the offer a rebate of sorts. The official GoPro TradeUp site offers more on the details of the promo.

For busted or otherwise inoperable GoPro cameras, the $100 discount for a new HERO5 black, or $50 for the HERO5 Session, looks like a no-brainer. For both models, the discount slash rebate comes to about 25% off the price of the cameras. With the promo, a new HERO5 black worth $399.99 can be bought for $299.99, while a HERO5 Session at $299.99 will only cost $249.99.

What's more, the company will pay for the shipping cost of the old or broken GoPro units to be sent by owners, another unusual move by the action-camera company.

Owners of old GoPro cameras that are still in good condition will want to reconsider, however, as advised by Apple Insider. For a little more effort, owners can get more than $100 by selling their old but good GoPro cameras online, especially on eBay where Hero 3+ and Hero 4 cameras still fetch prices better than the $100 that TradeUp is offering.

GoPro has been struggling with anemic sales in the past year, and part of the problem is the old cameras themselves, according to CNET. The build quality and features of the older models are good enough that existing owners have to be given more encouragement in order to move up to the newer GoPro models.

The GoPro TradeUp deal looks to be a great way to go about enticing customers to move on to the latest HERO5 Black or HERO5 Session.