Gordon Ramsay Dishes Out Insults Directed at Martha Stewart and Chrissy Teigen

Known for having a penchant for cursing and yelling at people as well as his undeniable skill in the kitchen, Gordon Ramsay strikes again. In a recent episode of "Watch What Happens Live," host Andy Cohen asked him to critique the food made by other celebrities. In response, Ramsay pulled out his "Kitchen Nightmares" and "Hotel Hell" persona to roast Martha Stewart and Chrissy Teigen.

Promotional picture for the show "Watch What Happens Live."

Fans know that Ramsay may not be all that bad. In "MasterChef," he was fair in validating the identity of a blind chef. In "Junior MasterChef," he would often exhibit his skill in dealing with children who cracked under pressure. But when it comes to adults and his opinions, Ramsay doesn't hold back.

In the episode of "Watch What Happens Live," Ramsay brought out his claws and shared unfiltered opinions on Teigen and Stewart's dishes. When shown a picture of the former's meatballs on a hot dog bun, Ramsay immediately responded by saying that it looked "disgusting" and that a seagull seemed to have defecated on it, as reported by Independent.

On the other hand, when he was shown a picture of Stewart's iceberg wedge salad with homemade Russian dressing, Ramsay deadpanned while saying that it looked "like it caught a disease."

On Twitter, Ramsay has been known to give critiques of other people's dishes, regardless of whether they're famous or not. A compilation of the tweets recently went viral, with some people asking for Ramsay's opinion on their school cafeteria's food or steak that someone they know might have made. Cohen had started with this observation and that's how it led to Stewart and Teigen's roasting. Then again, the people on Twitter weren't spared either. As to whether he's just doing it for entertainment or not, people will never know.

"Watch What Happens Live" hosted by Cohen airs Sundays through Thursdays on Bravo.