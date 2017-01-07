Gospel Artist Carman to Release Song About Donald Trump, 'Wild' Election

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Christian artist Carman Licciardello will be releasing on Tuesday a song about President-elect Donald Trump and the "wild ride of an election," and is soliciting ideas for lyrics from his fans.

(Photo: YouTube)Christian recording artist Carman Licciardello is seen in an image taken from April 2012 YouTube video.

Writing on his Facebook page earlier this week, Carman asked fans to mark their calendar for "this coming Tuesday at 6:00 PM PCT / 9:00 EST I'll be going old school and premiering a new song with just me and my guitar. Like I used to Back in the Day. But this time, YOU GET TO HELP."

"I'm writing a song about President Elect Trump and this wild ride of an election. It's gonna be crazy!" he continued.

"You tell me what points you think the song should include. You've watched the news and have lots of observations. So chime in and let's do this together. Post your ideas in the comments below and I'll do my best to include them in this New Song. And if there's any topic you want me to comment on, post that too. Here we go...We're gonna have some fun."

By late Friday morning, his post had received over 900 comments. The most liked comments were decidedly against the President-elect and urged the singer to include lyrics about how Christians sold their souls for political power, and about Trump's notorious remarks on groping women that emerged a month before Election Day.

Other commenters suggested he write about policies Trump proposed such as repealing President Obama's signature health care law and building a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Christian Post reached out to Licciardello for further comment but messages were not returned by press time.

According to his bio on his personal website, there is "no way you can classify a Carman song by its style but rather by the shear (sic) blunt-force impact delivery in a persons (sic) life, with an unmistakable Gospel message."

His songs often tell stories that combine "drama, rock, comedy, funk, satire, acting, singing, and preaching, all woven together by an unpredictable wit that can only be described as a full length feature film in 7 minutes."

Billboard Magazine noted Carman's influence in Christian music in 1990, naming him the first "Contemporary Christian Artist of the Year." Throughout his career he has received 15 gold and platinum albums and videos and has sold more than 10 million records, his website states.