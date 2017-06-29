Gospel Singers Question Lecrae's Gospel Award After Distancing Himself From Christian Rap

Since Lecrae doesn't want to identify himself as a gospel rapper, some gospel musicians do not believe he should have accepted the BET Award for the Best Gospel/Inspirational Artist which he received Sunday.

(Photo: BET/Screengrab)Lecrae wins the Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award at the BET Awards, June 25, 2017.

Bishop Hezekiah Walker, the gospel singer who also heads the Love Fellowship Tabernacle in Brooklyn, New York, suggested on Instagram Tuesday some Christian rappers who could have accepted the BET Award since they all consider themselves to be gospel rappers.

"Hahz, Twyse, Da'Truth thank you for staying true to the Gospel as a Gospel Rapper. #BETAwards," Walker's infographic reads. "It's ok not to be a true gospel artist but if NOT don't accept the AWARD give it to those who are.."

It seems Walker is not the only gospel music artist who feels that way, since gospel singer and pastor Deitrick Haddon reposted the message to his own Instagram page. While Haddon did not elaborate on his post, his wife Dominique Haddon revealed why she agreed with her husband.

"I 100% agree and approve this message! We can't use the vehicle of gospel to take us to our destination then act like the vehicle didn't get you there because it isn't cool or popular," she wrote. "It wasn't a good representation of Christian unity."

Lecrae, the 37-year-old rapper, has previously spoken out about not wanting to be given the title of a Christian rapper. In 2013, he responded to one person on Twitter who asked if he considers himself a Christian rapper.

"I am a Christian. I am a rapper. But Christian is my faith not my genre," the rapper tweeted.

Earlier this year, Lecrae appeared on the WADE-O radio show where he spoke about wanting to make music for more than just church people.

"I believe some people make music for the church, and some people make music from the church to the world," he said. "For me, I don't want to exclusively for the church."