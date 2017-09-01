'Gossip Girl' 10 Years: Possible Reboot to Feature Psycho Killer? Blake Lively Recalls Almost Quitting

It has been 10 years since the widely popular teen series "Gossip Girl" first premiered on The CW and reboot talks are cropping up. Star Blake Lively, meanwhile, reflects on the impact of her former show that turned her into a Hollywood star.

Facebook/GossipGirl Leighton Meester and Blake Lively starred in "Gossip Girl" for five seasons on The CW.

One potential storyline for the "Gossip Girl" reboot could feature Serena van der Woodsen (Lively) as a psycho killer. Author Cecily von Ziegesar, whose book series became the source material for the TV show, published this story in 2002 where the lead character ended up killing Nate Archibald (Chace Crawford) after she returned to New York from a boarding school abroad.

Von Ziegesar told Vanity Fair that she would love to see this story adapted on the screen. "Gossip Girl" showrunners Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage also told the publication that a reboot might be possible if there were new stories and this seemed like a good fit.

There was a point where executives at the studio New Line Cinema actually toyed with the idea of doing a "Gossip Girl" movie. Nothing has been set in play so far and the original actors have moved on from the series with different projects.

Meanwhile, Lively revealed that she almost quit acting to pursue college before "Gossip Girl" exploded as a cult series. The network told her she can go to school after the first season when things settle down.

"Gossip Girl," however, became one of the hottest shows on The CW after its first year. It opened doors for Lively as a Hollywood star.

"I can't speak for everyone else, but we all owe so much to this show," the actress also told Vanity Fair. "I think that it would be silly not to acknowledge that."

"Gossip Girl" aired from 2007 to 2012 and the drama featured New York Upper East Side teenagers who lived a privileged but chaotic life. The show also spawned trends in fashion and lifestyle, and stars like Lively, Crawford, Leighton Meester (Blair Warldorf), Penn Badgley (Dan Humphrey), and Ed Westwick (Chuck Bass) became teen icons.

There is no official word from the showrunners, the studio, nor The CW when the reboot is going to happen as of press time.