'Gotham' Actor Donal Logue's Daughter Jade Back Home Safe After Missing for Two Weeks

Two weeks after "Gotham" actor Donal Logue reported his daughter missing, he can now breathe a sigh of relief. Jade Logue, 16, returned home on Saturday and the actor's representatives confirmed she is back safely with her family.

Reuters/Fred Prouser Donal Logue, known for his work on "Gotham" and "Sons of Anarchy," has finally been reunited with his missing daughter.

In a press statement, Logue's reps said the actor extended his gratitude "for everyone's support, and especially to the NYPD, FBI and Team Adam NCMEC for her safe return." Jade was allegedly located in North Carolina unharmed following her disappearance in late June in Brooklyn.

The actor filed a missing person's report with the New York Police Department on June 26 and also turned to social media to help locate his daughter. Several of his friends, including his co-stars on "Gotham" like Ben McKenzie and Morena Baccarin reposted, his plea on their social media accounts as well.

Thank you ALL for the love and support. We are good. Kasey and I wish to thank the NYPD. FBI, @MissingKids and countless others. — donal logue (@donallogue) July 8, 2017

Reports revealed Jade as a transgender who used to go by the name of Arlo as a boy. Logue expressed in an earlier post that he has met Jade's "tribe" but alluded some people could be untrustworthy. "Her tribe is strong (I've met many wonderful people through Jade), but there are some predators who swim among their ranks knowing they're dealing with sweet, trusting souls," the actor wrote.

While his daughter had gone missing, Logue also had to address assumptions that Jade ran away. Jade's mom and Logue's ex-wife, Kasey Smith, also corrected notions about the 16-year-old's sexuality. "Jade's gender and her sexual orientation does not matter here," Smith said. "What matters here is there's a child out there, my baby and Donal's baby, out there missing."

Smith, like Logue, also posted a thank you note on her Twitter following Jade's return home. The family has not revealed the actual circumstances around the teenager's disappearance.