'Gotham' Season 3 Episode 12 Spoilers: Nygma Eager to Avenge Isabella's Death

Nygma (Cory Michael Smith) cannot wait to take down the man behind Isabella's (guest star Chelsea Spack) death in the upcoming episode of "Gotham."

Penguin will pay for his sins in the upcoming episode of "Gotham."

Recent promo photos released reveal that Nygma is ready to get his revenge on Penguin (Robin Lord Taylor). In the snaps, he looks very serious while the latter seems scared.

Before the show went on winter break, Nygma realized that it was his best friend who eliminated Isabella. He had an epiphany while torturing Butch (Drew Powell) and Tabitha (Jessica Lucas). Penguin was jealous of Isabella because she had all of Nygma's attention. Barbara (Erin Richards) also confirmed to Nygma that Penguin was the culprit. They agreed to work together to take down the Gotham City mayor.

It looks like Nygma will finally tell Penguin that he knows the truth. Penguin's expression in the photo hints that he wants a chance to explain, but Nygma looks like he does not want to listen. When he met Isabella, she reminded him of his past love, Kringle. He thought he finally had a second chance at love, but it was for naught. Penguin craved Nygma's attention the most and could not stand having a rival. He arranged Isabella's murder and hoped Nygma would never find out. It looks like the second half of the current season will see Penguin dealing with the repercussions of his selfish action.

Meanwhile, fans are excited for Jerome's (Cameron Monaghan) return. Although he was killed by Theo (James Frain) back in season 2, his comeback seemed inevitable as he was the one rumored to be the Joker in the series. Speculations claim that Hugo Strange (B.D. Wong) used his body in his experiments. Jim (Ben McKenzie), Harvey (Donal Logue) and the whole Gotham City Police Department are expected to be on the watch for the villain's triumphant return.

Executive producer John Stephens said in a previous interview that Jerome's storyline is something to look forward to.

"It is 100% our intention to bring Jerome back," the EP teased, according to Zap2it. "We're going to be playing it again this year and basically extending the idea of the cult of Jerome. We're building the architecture for him to come back."

"Gotham" season 3 episode 12 airs Monday, Jan. 16, at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.